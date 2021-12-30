headset

Offline



Posts: 4 124





Posts: 4 124 Ghislaine Maxwell « on: Yesterday at 07:16:03 AM »



I can see here walking here as does the comments section.



Don't rule it out.



Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10350001/Ghislaine-Maxwell-jurors-begin-fifth-day-deliberations.html#comments



Are they just softening us up here regarding her trial?I can see here walking here as does the comments section.Don't rule it out.Case thrown out if i was to put a quid on the outcome. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 926





Posts: 2 926 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:01:54 PM » Hope she gets off Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:02:44 PM » Even if shes complicit Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 332





Posts: 7 332 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:27:01 PM » What is it she's actually supposed to have done wrong?



Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 785



Superstar





Posts: 10 785Superstar Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:30:15 PM » Find kids so she and Jeff could buck them I think Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 926





Posts: 2 926 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:40:53 PM » Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime? Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:44:48 PM »



Fucking hell She faces multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and GIRLS.Fucking hell Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:41:52 PM » Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.

If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 124





Posts: 4 124 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:01:54 PM Hope she gets off







fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.







She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case.





fucking hell she is as guilty as fuck for me from what I've read - she was a top pimp who had a dabble at the goods herself - she is not the worst in it all but is up to her eyes in it all.She will have some dirt up her sleeve on others - the flip side to the whole matter is the fact it's five days in which tells you it is not a clear-cut case. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 124





Posts: 4 124 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:18:31 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:40:53 PM Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Not saying its morally right, but what is the crime?



if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well. if they are under age its well out of order - I get the money compo claim that's getting spunked around. that bird pictured with Randy Andy is a bit suspect as well. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 926





Posts: 2 926 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:41:52 PM Young girls actually, who never said no, and kept going back for more.



Staggering, the dirty grooming cunts in Rotherham relied on the fact they could groom vulnerable young girls and ply them with drink and drugs to make them come back.

If shes innocent I hope she walks if not throw the fucking book at her.



Under age is a criminal offence. Under age is a criminal offence. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 401





Posts: 3 401 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 PM » From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 926





Posts: 2 926 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:08:57 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:54:44 PM From what Ive read I think they would have been over age in uk at the time I.e. 17 and there would have been no crime unless they were forced which doesnt seem to be the case. Morally wrong and possibly criminal in US to entice impressionable young women but been going on for ever and always will.



That's my take too. That's my take too. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:33:51 PM »



Ive read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong She faces multiple criminal charges, so she is accused of trafficking under age girls in the USAIve read on here that Epstein, Clinton and other high profile people should be shot, castrated or whatever now people think shes done nowt wrong Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 785



Superstar





Posts: 10 785Superstar Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:16:38 PM » Isnt the legal age something mad like 21 in America Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:26:02 PM » 17 I think, 21 to drink, different states have different laws Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 926





Posts: 2 926 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 PM » Trafficking is gonna be a tough charge to convict on.



To be fair, if trafficking is the main charge, its difficult to nail it to her alone. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 086





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 086Fred West ruined my wife Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 PM » Guilty. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:21:47 PM »

Some strange feckers on here

Found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein.Some strange feckers on here Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 541





Posts: 15 541 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 PM » Andrew and Donald should be worried to be honest Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 401





Posts: 3 401 Re: Ghislaine Maxwell « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 PM » Fair enough, just read some more about it and one was 14 when it started and a few 16 so definitely guilty of crimes under US and would have a grooming case to answer under UK law too.



As said Andrew and a few others will be looking over their shoulders even more now. Logged