December 29, 2021, 06:55:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
Author
Topic: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 120
Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
on:
Today
at 06:14:54 AM »
It looks like the premiership supporters like a rail or two at the footy.
this reporter says it's rife at premiership grounds.
You are pissing in the wind trying to stop it. As was pointed out on here. If you cant stop a few boats coming into the country - what chance have they of stopping the ' charlie runs ' that see it brought into the UK.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17162843/football-thugs-cocaine-surge-violence
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 399
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:47:35 AM »
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 237
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:16:50 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Well, yes, there is that, of course
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 530
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:13:18 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
😀
I blame sky, there was no footy till the premier league
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 205
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Indeed, old supply and demand factors sent prices right down, went from "champagne" to "Tennant's Super" pretty quickly!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 705
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:16:50 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Well, yes, there is that, of course
Do you like a cheeky line Bob?
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 237
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:24:26 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:46:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:16:50 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Well, yes, there is that, of course
Do you like a cheeky line Bob?
Nope. Never touched it. I have enough problems
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 705
Re: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:46:41 PM »
Being sexy is one of them
Tory Cunt
