Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2021, 06:55:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cocaine Shame in the Premiership!  (Read 260 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 120


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:14:54 AM »
It looks like the premiership supporters like a rail or two at the footy. monkey



this reporter says it's rife at premiership grounds.

You are pissing in the wind trying to stop it. As was pointed out on here. If you cant stop a few boats coming into the country - what chance have they of stopping the ' charlie runs ' that see it brought into the UK.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17162843/football-thugs-cocaine-surge-violence
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 399


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:35 AM »
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 237



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:16:50 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s

Well, yes, there is that, of course 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 530


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:18 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s

😀

I blame sky, there was no footy till the premier league
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 205


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s

Indeed, old supply and demand factors sent prices right down, went from "champagne" to "Tennant's Super" pretty quickly!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 705


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:16:50 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s

Well, yes, there is that, of course 

Do you like a cheeky line Bob?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 237



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:24:26 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:46:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:16:50 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:47:35 AM
Bit late getting the story footy lads have been off their nuts since the 90s

Well, yes, there is that, of course 

Do you like a cheeky line Bob?

Nope. Never touched it. I have enough problems 
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 705


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:46:41 PM »
Being sexy is one of them
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 