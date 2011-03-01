Welcome,
December 28, 2021, 05:00:18 PM
Leicester rugby
Topic: Leicester rugby
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Leicester rugby
Top of the Prem, now looking at possible relegation for fiddling with salary cap. Looks exactly the same as Sarries, and they got drop kicked down a division
Robbso
Re: Leicester rugby
Random
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Leicester rugby
Thank you
I like a bit of rugby, I do.
Robbso
Re: Leicester rugby
Have you got a harlequins jacket
Itchy_ring
Re: Leicester rugby
Sounds potentially different if it's image rights but don't know the salary cap rules that well, will be gutting for their supporters if it results in anything close to what sarries got as they've been very average if not poor for years unlike the proven chests who won everything.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Leicester rugby
On order
Itchy_ring
Re: Leicester rugby
You should have said I'd have pick you one up yesterday afternoon at the match
