Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 28, 2021, 02:41:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Leicester rugby
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Leicester rugby (Read 10 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 233
Leicester rugby
«
on:
Today
at 02:16:20 PM »
Top of the Prem, now looking at possible relegation for fiddling with salary cap. Looks exactly the same as Sarries, and they got drop kicked down a division
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...