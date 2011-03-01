Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2021, 02:41:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leicester rugby  (Read 10 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 233



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:16:20 PM »
Top of the Prem, now looking at possible relegation for fiddling with salary cap. Looks exactly the same as Sarries, and they got drop kicked down a division
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 