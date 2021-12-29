Winston

Posts: 593 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 12:15:52 PM » Could be a rollercoaster 🎢



The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game



Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th



But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game



And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠

Winston

Posts: 593 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:18:06 PM »



The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead



The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead

Im going for a Boro win

Gingerpig

Posts: 946 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM If a pro football team cant name 15 fit players at anytime, covid, world war fucking 3..they want folding





Bang on, there are clubs seriously taking the piss now , with no checks that their numbers are remotely correct , totally the opposite of when we tried it yrs ago

kippers

Posts: 2 926 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:43:31 PM » Just letting you know that the team Blackpool have put out isn't a bad one.



This wont be nailed on win.



This is a nice easy read post, not like wading through all that shite that lunatic Roofie posts

headset

Posts: 4 124 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:33:58 PM » Fairly even game. Only split by the two chances we've had which we fluffed our lines x2.



Nothing tricky about Hernedez & Sporar's chances other than shit finishing from them both.



It smacks of a one-goal might win this one tonight.



Couldn't work out the Peltier miss early doors.





A good turnout of Boro support