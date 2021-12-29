Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2021
Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢
Winston
Yesterday at 12:15:52 PM
Could be a rollercoaster 🎢

The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game

Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th

But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game

And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠
Winston
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:18:06 PM
Im going for a Boro win  

The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead
Robbso
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:04 PM
Just the 6 :pope2:
Winston
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:42:47 PM
Reading the Blackpool gazette I suspect they will try to get this game called off 
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:06:01 PM
0-2 UTB  :mido:
Minge
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM
If a pro football team cant name 15 fit players at anytime, covid, world war fucking 3..they want folding
Gingerpig
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM
If a pro football team cant name 15 fit players at anytime, covid, world war fucking 3..they want folding


Bang on, there are clubs seriously taking the piss now , with no checks that their numbers are remotely correct , totally the opposite of when we tried it yrs ago
plazmuh
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:49:44 PM
headset
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:55 AM
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 06:49:44 PM


I hope you are blob on with this one plaz.

I'm just hoping the game is on tonight.
Gingerpig
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:10:23 PM
0-3 crooks to score anytime  :beer:
headset
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:53:41 PM
Bets in.

Scorecast Sporar 3-0 boro £2.50 @ 50-1

Anytime Goal Tavernier £2.50 @ 9-2

CMON BORO ..:mido:
Winston
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:55:58 PM
Sporar might not be a bad shout to get on the score sheet
kippers
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:43:31 PM
Just letting you know that the team Blackpool have put out isn't a bad one.

This wont be nailed on win.

This is a nice easy read post, not like wading through all that shite that lunatic Roofie posts
headset
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:33:58 PM
Fairly even game. Only split by the two chances we've had which we fluffed our lines x2.

Nothing tricky about Hernedez & Sporar's chances other than shit finishing from them both.

It smacks of a one-goal might win this one tonight.

Couldn't work out the Peltier miss early doors.


A good turnout of Boro support
Robbso
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:40:21 PM
What is Tav offering, very poor tonight, giving it away, over hit two corners. He runs about a lot though. Id get Paddy back in at centre half and bring our Argentinian on. Thanks Sol but goodnight, always a big mistake in him.
headset
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:56:34 PM
If you are asking me results are keeping Tavernier in the side rather than his performances - which is fair enough from my point of view
kippers
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:59:54 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:40:21 PM
What is Tav offering, very poor tonight, giving it away, over hit two corners. He runs about a lot though. Id get Paddy back in at centre half and bring our Argentinian on. Thanks Sol but goodnight, always a big mistake in him.

Correct
Ben G
Reply #17 on: Today at 10:04:59 PM
Sporar !!!!!!!!!
calamity
Reply #18 on: Today at 10:22:55 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:04:59 PM
Sporar !!!!!!!!!

Hoorah

*does his name rhyme with that?
Ben G
Reply #19 on: Today at 10:36:17 PM
FFS

My stream conked out and came back after they scored
Ben G
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:38:29 PM
Happened again
!!!!!

Watmore do you need?
Robbso
Reply #21 on: Today at 10:40:58 PM
I fucking love footy
Ben G
Reply #22 on: Today at 10:42:10 PM
Were going places under Wilder !
Robbso
Reply #23 on: Today at 10:47:39 PM
7 points off top :basil: anything can happen, this league is poor and we are full of confidence
Ben G
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:54:20 PM
Winning becomes a habit and that showed how we went up the other end and scored .
Robbso
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:04:32 PM
The young kid Jones must be the find of the season.
