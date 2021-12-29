Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Offline
Posts: 593
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:15:52 PM »
Could be a rollercoaster 🎢
The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game
Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th
But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game
And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 12:19:03 PM by Winston
»
Winston
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:18:06 PM »
Im going for a Boro win
The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 12:29:08 PM by Winston
»
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 537
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:26:04 PM »
Just the 6
Winston
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:42:47 PM »
Reading the Blackpool gazette I suspect they will try to get this game called off
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 399
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:01 PM »
0-2 UTB
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 785
Superstar
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:25:45 PM »
If a pro football team cant name 15 fit players at anytime, covid, world war fucking 3..they want folding
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 946
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 04:25:45 PM
If a pro football team cant name 15 fit players at anytime, covid, world war fucking 3..they want folding
Bang on, there are clubs seriously taking the piss now , with no checks that their numbers are remotely correct , totally the opposite of when we tried it yrs ago
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 465
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:44 PM »
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 124
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:00:55 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 06:49:44 PM
I hope you are blob on with this one plaz.
I'm just hoping the game is on tonight.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 946
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:10:23 PM »
0-3 crooks to score anytime
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 124
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:53:41 PM »
Bets in.
Scorecast Sporar 3-0 boro £2.50 @ 50-1
Anytime Goal Tavernier £2.50 @ 9-2
CMON BORO ..
Winston
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:55:58 PM »
Sporar might not be a bad shout to get on the score sheet
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 926
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:43:31 PM »
Just letting you know that the team Blackpool have put out isn't a bad one.
This wont be nailed on win.
This is a nice easy read post, not like wading through all that shite that lunatic Roofie posts
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 124
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:33:58 PM »
Fairly even game. Only split by the two chances we've had which we fluffed our lines x2.
Nothing tricky about Hernedez & Sporar's chances other than shit finishing from them both.
It smacks of a one-goal might win this one tonight.
Couldn't work out the Peltier miss early doors.
A good turnout of Boro support
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 537
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:40:21 PM »
What is Tav offering, very poor tonight, giving it away, over hit two corners. He runs about a lot though. Id get Paddy back in at centre half and bring our Argentinian on. Thanks Sol but goodnight, always a big mistake in him.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 124
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:56:34 PM »
If you are asking me results are keeping Tavernier in the side rather than his performances - which is fair enough from my point of view
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 926
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:40:21 PM
What is Tav offering, very poor tonight, giving it away, over hit two corners. He runs about a lot though. Id get Paddy back in at centre half and bring our Argentinian on. Thanks Sol but goodnight, always a big mistake in him.
Correct
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 710
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:04:59 PM »
Sporar !!!!!!!!!
Tory Cunt
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 452
Crabamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:22:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:04:59 PM
Sporar !!!!!!!!!
Hoorah
*does his name rhyme with that?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 710
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:36:17 PM »
FFS
My stream conked out and came back after they scored
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 710
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:38:29 PM »
Happened again
!!!!!
Watmore do you need?
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 537
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:40:58 PM »
I fucking love footy
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 710
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:42:10 PM »
Were going places under Wilder !
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 537
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:47:39 PM »
7 points off top
anything can happen, this league is poor and we are full of confidence
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 710
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:54:20 PM »
Winning becomes a habit and that showed how we went up the other end and scored .
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 537
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:04:32 PM »
The young kid Jones must be the find of the season.
