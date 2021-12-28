Winston

Offline



Posts: 587





Posts: 587

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Today at 12:15:52 PM » Could be a rollercoaster 🎢



The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game



Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th



But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game



And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠