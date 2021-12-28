Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 28, 2021, 02:41:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 62 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 587
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 12:15:52 PM »
Could be a rollercoaster 🎢
The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game
Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th
But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game
And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:19:03 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 587
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:18:06 PM »
Im going for a Boro win
The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:29:08 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 519
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:04 PM »
Just the 6
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 587
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:42:47 PM »
Reading the Blackpool gazette I suspect they will try to get this game called off
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...