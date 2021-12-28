Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2021, 02:41:06 PM
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackpool 🗼 - Boro 🚢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« on: Today at 12:15:52 PM »
Could be a rollercoaster 🎢

The Wilder carnival 🎡 seems to be getting better every game

Recent form has seen the Boro tower 🗼 up the table to 5th

But be under no illuminations 🚥 this is a tough game

And as always you have to enjoy the ride 🎠
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:06 PM »
Im going for a Boro win  

The Blackpool manager has said he is right on the limit of being able to put out a side with injuries and covid tests in the team so 🤞 it goes ahead
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:04 PM »
Just the 6 :pope2:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:42:47 PM »
Reading the Blackpool gazette I suspect they will try to get this game called off 
