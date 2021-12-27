Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 29, 2021, 06:50:21 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I want Derby to lose
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: I want Derby to lose (Read 198 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 351
I want Derby to lose
«
on:
December 27, 2021, 04:00:23 PM »
But I also want WBA to lose!
It's a lose lose for me!
I suppose I'll have to sacrifice my hatred of Derby and hope they win, for the good of the Boro!
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 589
Re: I want Derby to lose
«
Reply #1 on:
December 27, 2021, 05:41:05 PM »
Your sacrifice looks to be paying off
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 241
Re: I want Derby to lose
«
Reply #2 on:
December 27, 2021, 08:37:36 PM »
QPR now lost so we are still 5th.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 393
Re: I want Derby to lose
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:39:25 PM »
Derby could just scrape survival 14 points over 24 games isn't impossible
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 204
Re: I want Derby to lose
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:03 PM »
Sadly any sort of fairness and integrity went out of the game pretty much with the advent of the Premier League, just need to look at the Tevez/West Ham thing.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 102
Re: I want Derby to lose
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:40:29 AM »
Fair play to Ronney he is doing well with them.
Like most Boro fans I'm no lover of Derby County.
If Rooney pulled off their championship survival. I would give him manager of the year.
However, They need to find a buyer quickly or I can see them going under.
I think they are in a bigger mess financialy then the public is led to belive
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...