December 29, 2021, 06:50:21 AM
Author Topic: I want Derby to lose  (Read 198 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 351


« on: December 27, 2021, 04:00:23 PM »
But I also want WBA to lose!

It's a lose lose for me!

I suppose I'll have to sacrifice my hatred of Derby and hope they win, for the good of the Boro!
Winston
Posts: 589


« Reply #1 on: December 27, 2021, 05:41:05 PM »
Your sacrifice looks to be paying off
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 241


« Reply #2 on: December 27, 2021, 08:37:36 PM »
QPR now lost so we are still 5th.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 393


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:39:25 PM »
Derby could just scrape survival 14 points over 24 games isn't impossible
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 204


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:21:03 PM »
Sadly any sort of fairness and integrity went out of the game pretty much with the advent of the Premier League, just need to look at the Tevez/West Ham thing.
headset
Posts: 4 102


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:40:29 AM »
Fair play to Ronney he is doing well with them.

Like most Boro fans I'm no lover of Derby County.

If Rooney pulled off their championship survival. I would give him manager of the year.

However, They need to find a buyer quickly or I can see them going under.

I think they are in a bigger mess financialy then the public is led to belive
