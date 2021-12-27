Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
I want Derby to lose  (Read 82 times)
« on: Today at 04:00:23 PM »
But I also want WBA to lose!

It's a lose lose for me!

I suppose I'll have to sacrifice my hatred of Derby and hope they win, for the good of the Boro!
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:41:05 PM »
Your sacrifice looks to be paying off
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:37:36 PM »
QPR now lost so we are still 5th.
