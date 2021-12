Itís the hope that kills you « on: December 27, 2021, 01:41:25 PM » A few months ago I was about as bored as Iíd been with Boro. Hadnít renewed, deciding to go when I fancied it. Fast forward to a manager who doesnít see himself as the main event, freeloading through a fraudulent contract. I bought a half season card the other day, proper enjoyed myself at Huddersfield where we wiped the floor with a team close to us in the league



Yesterday was an utter flashback. The atmosphere was banging. Boro pissed all over what may have been the form team in the division



Where are we going this season? The top clubs are a good bit away and weíve played more. Surely itís unlikely we can just keep winning and challenge them? That leaves us aiming for play-offs. QPR v Bournemouth today. Hope for a Bournemouth win, given QPR are right with us with three games (!) in hand?