Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 27, 2021, 03:27:38 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Janice Long RIP
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Janice Long RIP (Read 109 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 329
Janice Long RIP
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:17 PM »
Janice Long, first ever woman to have her own show on Radio 1 has deep fried.
RIP Janice. Keep on rocking ❤️
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 282
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Janice Long RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 07:37:17 PM
Janice Long, first ever woman to have her own show on Radio 1
has deep fried.
RIP Janice. Keep on rocking ❤️
I think Annie Nightingale might have something to say about that.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 329
Re: Janice Long RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 09:56:48 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 07:37:17 PM
Janice Long, first ever woman to have her own show on Radio 1
has deep fried.
RIP Janice. Keep on rocking ❤️
I think Annie Nightingale might have something to say about that.
Just repeating what I heard on the news. You might be right there like.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 329
Re: Janice Long RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:40 PM »
Right ..apparently she was the first female to have a DAILY show on radio 1
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...