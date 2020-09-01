Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Janice Long RIP
Janice Long, first ever woman to have her own show on Radio 1 has deep fried.

RIP Janice. Keep on rocking ❤️
I think Annie Nightingale might have something to say about that.
Just repeating what I heard on the news. You might be right there like.
Right..apparently she was the first female to have a DAILY show on radio 1
