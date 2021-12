Bernie

Simon Bolton RIP « on: December 26, 2021, 07:35:11 PM » Simon Bolton, one time chairman of the boro supporters club has apparently died. Didnít know him personally, but anyone who supported the club in the late 80ís and early 90ís will have been aware of him.



RIP to him and condolences to his family.