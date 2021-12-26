Bernie

Simon Bolton RIP « on: December 26, 2021, 07:35:11 PM » Simon Bolton, one time chairman of the boro supporters club has apparently died. Didnt know him personally, but anyone who supported the club in the late 80s and early 90s will have been aware of him.



RIP to him and condolences to his family.