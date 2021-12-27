Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Simon Bolton RIP  (Read 114 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 PM »
Simon Bolton, one time chairman of the boro supporters club has apparently died. Didnt know him personally, but anyone who supported the club in the late 80s and early 90s will have been aware of him.

RIP to him and condolences to his family.
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 PM »
Knew him to say hiya & chat boro ....good lad
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 AM »
Didn't really know.him but did a very good job for the supporters club RIP
