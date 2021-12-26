Welcome,
December 26, 2021, 09:56:01 PM
Simon Bolton RIP
Topic: Simon Bolton RIP (Read 56 times)
Bernie
Simon Bolton RIP
Today
at 07:35:11 PM »
Simon Bolton, one time chairman of the boro supporters club has apparently died. Didnt know him personally, but anyone who supported the club in the late 80s and early 90s will have been aware of him.
RIP to him and condolences to his family.
Gingerpig
Re: Simon Bolton RIP
Today
at 08:38:29 PM »
Knew him to say hiya & chat boro ....good lad
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
