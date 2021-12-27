Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: What a difference a good manager makes.
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 06:00:47 PM »
At last Boro have appointed a very good manager.  I can see playoffs beckoning now.
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-nottingham-forest/447621

 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:55:17 PM »
Highest championship attendance this season too!
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:55:22 PM »
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:08:21 PM »
still not sure about us finishing our chances or teams off. Other than that chuffed with us so far after todays well deserved  win


Let's see us after these next 2 games, which ain't season-defining but might tell us something
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:35:39 PM »
Got to agree theres lots of positives

Wilder has exceeded expectations  :mido:
plazmuh
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 PM »


 :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:47:14 AM »
Definitely had a bounce and wilder has them playing much better, a decent goal scorer and some luck with injuries and we will be in the mix at the end of the season :mido:
