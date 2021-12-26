Welcome,
What a difference a good manager makes.
Author
Topic: What a difference a good manager makes. (Read 148 times)
Bill Buxton
What a difference a good manager makes.
At last Boro have appointed a very good manager. I can see playoffs beckoning now.
plazmuh
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-nottingham-forest/447621
Ben G
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
Highest championship attendance this season too!
Tory Cunt
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
Highest championship attendance this season too!
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
still not sure about us finishing our chances or teams off. Other than that chuffed with us so far after todays well deserved win
Let's see us after these next 2 games, which ain't season-defining but might tell us something
Winston
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
Got to agree theres lots of positives
Wilder has exceeded expectations
plazmuh
Re: What a difference a good manager makes.
