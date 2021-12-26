Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: City Leicester  (Read 184 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: December 26, 2021, 04:27:29 PM »
4-0 after 25 minutes, gues the Brendan Rogers bubble has burst 
headset
« Reply #1 on: December 26, 2021, 04:53:03 PM »
I SAID A WHILE BACK HE WOULD BE NEXT UP FOR THE 9, 10, JACK...

THE SAVING GRACE FOR HIM ...YOU CAN'T JUDGE OR SACK A MANAGER AGAINST A MAN CITY FOR ME....HE IS UNDER PRESSURE FOR ME JUST NOT TONIGHT
Winston
« Reply #2 on: December 26, 2021, 04:56:23 PM »
I thought you said Rafa was next to go?

 mcl
headset
« Reply #3 on: December 26, 2021, 05:04:39 PM »
IN THE SAME BREATH OR NEAR AS ENOUGH AS RAFFA but yes u are right...

HAVE I GOT A WATCHER klins
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: December 26, 2021, 05:19:13 PM »
4-2 now !
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: December 26, 2021, 05:25:30 PM »
4-3
Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #6 on: December 26, 2021, 05:43:12 PM »
It would be harsh if he went even if their form has dropped
headset
« Reply #7 on: December 26, 2021, 07:16:21 PM »
results define your season not form.... don't get the 2 mixed up..mcl
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:07:51 PM »
Im going to say Ranieri to go next
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:10:57 PM »
Dean Smith must be teetering on the edge too. Five hammerings in a row mean theyre toast.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:50:41 PM »
Ranieri got to be favourite, has he won a game yet? Think Smith was hired for next season as much as this
