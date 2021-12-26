Welcome,
December 28, 2021, 07:10:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
City Leicester
Author
Topic: City Leicester (Read 184 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 392
City Leicester
«
on:
December 26, 2021, 04:27:29 PM
4-0 after 25 minutes, gues the Brendan Rogers bubble has burst
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 091
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #1 on:
December 26, 2021, 04:53:03 PM
I SAID A WHILE BACK HE WOULD BE NEXT UP FOR THE 9, 10, JACK...
THE SAVING GRACE FOR HIM ...YOU CAN'T JUDGE OR SACK A MANAGER AGAINST A MAN CITY FOR ME....HE IS UNDER PRESSURE FOR ME JUST NOT TONIGHT
Winston
Offline
Posts: 589
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #2 on:
December 26, 2021, 04:56:23 PM
I thought you said Rafa was next to go?
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 091
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #3 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:04:39 PM
IN THE SAME BREATH OR NEAR AS ENOUGH AS RAFFA but yes u are right...
HAVE I GOT A WATCHER
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 700
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #4 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:19:13 PM
4-2 now !
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 700
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #5 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:25:30 PM
4-3
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 589
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #6 on:
December 26, 2021, 05:43:12 PM
It would be harsh if he went even if their form has dropped
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 091
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #7 on:
December 26, 2021, 07:16:21 PM
results define your season not form.... don't get the 2 mixed up..
Winston
Offline
Posts: 589
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:07:51 PM
Im going to say Ranieri to go next
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 700
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:10:57 PM
Dean Smith must be teetering on the edge too. Five hammerings in a row mean theyre toast.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 392
Re: City Leicester
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:50:41 PM
Ranieri got to be favourite, has he won a game yet? Think Smith was hired for next season as much as this
Loading...