headset

Offline



Posts: 4 091





Posts: 4 091

Re: City Leicester « Reply #1 on: December 26, 2021, 04:53:03 PM » I SAID A WHILE BACK HE WOULD BE NEXT UP FOR THE 9, 10, JACK...



THE SAVING GRACE FOR HIM ...YOU CAN'T JUDGE OR SACK A MANAGER AGAINST A MAN CITY FOR ME....HE IS UNDER PRESSURE FOR ME JUST NOT TONIGHT