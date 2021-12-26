Gingerpig

On sky red button today
« on: Today at 01:53:46 PM »
Just been announced

Winston

Re: On sky red button today
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:23 PM »
So Blackburn - Hull has just been pulled which was due to be broadcast on Sky Sports and Sky Sports football



Presumably it will be those channels?

headset

Re: On sky red button today
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:20 PM »



Fingers crossed boro and forest have passed the matchday tests on stadium arrival.that hull game was cancelled late on i can only guess they test at the ground and not before to leave things this late. Sky will be fucking fuming

Gingerpig

Re: On sky red button today
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:37:00 PM »
PL clubs pay sky 1M a game for postponements , Championship pay about 100K apparently