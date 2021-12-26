Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: On sky red button today  (Read 77 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Today at 01:53:46 PM »
Just been announced
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:23 PM »
So Blackburn - Hull has just been pulled which was due to be broadcast on Sky Sports and Sky Sports football

Presumably it will be those channels?
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:20 PM »
Fingers crossed boro and forest have passed the matchday tests on stadium arrival.

that hull game was cancelled late on i can only guess they test at the ground and not before to leave things this late. Sky will be fucking fuming monkey
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:37:00 PM »
PL clubs pay sky 1M a game for postponements ,  Championship pay about 100K apparently
BoroPE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:17 PM »
Main game on sky now.
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:58:33 PM »
Its worked out well for sky if that's the case - it has the makings of a good game this one - two inform sides, big crowd...lets hope for a cracker & a boro win :mido:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:07:31 PM »
Sky sports

Dont need to press red button
