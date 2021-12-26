Welcome,
December 26, 2021, 03:28:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
On sky red button today
Author
Topic: On sky red button today (Read 77 times)
Gingerpig
On sky red button today
Just been announced
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Re: On sky red button today
So Blackburn - Hull has just been pulled which was due to be broadcast on Sky Sports and Sky Sports football
Presumably it will be those channels?
Re: On sky red button today
Fingers crossed boro and forest have passed the matchday tests on stadium arrival.
that hull game was cancelled late on i can only guess they test at the ground and not before to leave things this late. Sky will be fucking fuming
Re: On sky red button today
PL clubs pay sky 1M a game for postponements , Championship pay about 100K apparently
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Re: On sky red button today
Main game on sky now.
Re: On sky red button today
Its worked out well for sky if that's the case - it has the makings of a good game this one - two inform sides, big crowd...lets hope for a cracker & a boro win
Re: On sky red button today
Sky sports
Dont need to press red button
