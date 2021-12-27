headset

Offline



Posts: 4 091





Posts: 4 091

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 PM » A 4 or 5 nil game but still only 1-0 to boro thanks to an own goal.. and that's where we are at.



good game to watch but 1-0 up is fuck all...and that's all cooper will say to Forest at half time...





CMON BORO...