Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 305 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:08:22 AM »
First predictions?

Mine is it will go ahead! 

And my other is for a Boro win 

I hope everyone has had a good Chrimbo  :like:
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:36:13 AM »
6 nowt :mido:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 AM »
Just had an e mail confirming turnstiles open at 11 so its definitely on
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 AM »
2-1  :mido:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 AM »
2-0
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:52:15 PM »
1 v 0

 :homer:
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM »
on sky red button now , due to postponements
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 PM »
Bets are now in play.


Scorecast Tavernier 2-1 boro £2.50 @ 50/1

Scorecast Spora 1-0 boro £2.50 @ 18/1

Anytime goal Fry £2.50 @ 22/1

Anytime goal Hernandez £ 2.50 @3/1

CMON BORO ... LETS DO IT :mido:
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:44:31 PM »
1-1
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:03:13 PM »
Good attendance

And positive start
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 PM »
Lol have it!

 
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:21:34 PM »
Sounds like getting in is carnage hope not too many missed the goal  :mido:
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 PM »
A 4 or 5 nil game but still only 1-0 to boro thanks to an own goal.. and that's where we are at.

good game to watch but 1-0 up is fuck all...and that's all cooper will say to Forest at half time...


CMON BORO...
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:50:34 PM »
Boro have had great pressing, the better chances and have played really well

Theres been a few missed sitters

Only negative is it still only 1 - 0

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:53:04 PM »
Battering them 1-0
Tory Cunt
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:00:25 PM »
Currently sat 5th

 
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:21:41 PM »
Forest have come out looking strong
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:28:16 PM »
2-0 UTFB  :mido:
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:28:29 PM »
Get in !!!!
Tory Cunt
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:45:07 PM »
Great stuff Boro and well done Gibbo for getting this guy in.

Warnock and his team were full of shit. 
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:45:20 PM »
Wahey!

Someone from FMTTM on the lose!
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:52:29 PM »
huge win...with {covid permitting} 2 tough away games to come...


big win today for me, and we beat them well on the park today.. that's the nice bit
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 PM »
Good performance and result :homer:
