December 27, 2021, 03:27:25 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 305 times)
Winston
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:22 AM »
First predictions?
Mine is it will go ahead!
And my other is for a Boro win
I hope everyone has had a good Chrimbo
Robbso
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:13 AM »
6 nowt
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:06 AM »
Just had an e mail confirming turnstiles open at 11 so its definitely on
Itchy_ring
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:37 AM »
2-1
Gingerpig
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:08 AM »
2-0
plazmuh
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:15 PM »
1 v 0
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:53 PM »
on sky red button now , due to postponements
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:19 PM »
Bets are now in play.
Scorecast Tavernier 2-1 boro £2.50 @ 50/1
Scorecast Spora 1-0 boro £2.50 @ 18/1
Anytime goal Fry £2.50 @ 22/1
Anytime goal Hernandez £ 2.50 @3/1
CMON BORO ... LETS DO IT
calamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:44:31 PM »
1-1
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:13 PM »
Good attendance
And positive start
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:06 PM »
Lol have it!
Itchy_ring
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:34 PM »
Sounds like getting in is carnage hope not too many missed the goal
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:49:00 PM »
A 4 or 5 nil game but still only 1-0 to boro thanks to an own goal.. and that's where we are at.
good game to watch but 1-0 up is fuck all...and that's all cooper will say to Forest at half time...
CMON BORO...
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:34 PM »
Boro have had great pressing, the better chances and have played really well
Theres been a few missed sitters
Only negative is it still only 1 - 0
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:04 PM »
Battering them 1-0
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:25 PM »
Currently sat 5th
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:41 PM »
Forest have come out looking strong
Itchy_ring
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:16 PM »
2-0 UTFB
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:29 PM »
Get in !!!!
kippers
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:07 PM »
Great stuff Boro and well done Gibbo for getting this guy in.
Warnock and his team were full of shit.
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:20 PM »
Wahey!
Someone from FMTTM on the lose!
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:52:29 PM »
huge win...with {covid permitting} 2 tough away games to come...
big win today for me, and we beat them well on the park today.. that's the nice bit
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 05:54:43 PM by headset
»
Robbso
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:42 PM »
Good performance and result
