December 26, 2021
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston « on: Today at 10:08:22 AM »
First predictions?

Mine is it will go ahead! 

And my other is for a Boro win 

I hope everyone has had a good Chrimbo  :like:
Robbso « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:13 AM »
6 nowt :mido:
Robbso « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:06 AM »
Just had an e mail confirming turnstiles open at 11 so its definitely on
Itchy_ring « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:03:37 AM »
2-1  :mido:
Gingerpig « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:51:08 AM »
2-0
plazmuh « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:52:15 PM »
1 v 0

 :homer:
Gingerpig « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:53 PM »
on sky red button now , due to postponements
headset « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:08:19 PM »
Bets are now in play.


Scorecast Tavernier 2-1 boro £2.50 @ 50/1

Scorecast Spora 1-0 boro £2.50 @ 18/1

Anytime goal Fry £2.50 @ 22/1

Anytime goal Hernandez £ 2.50 @3/1

CMON BORO ... LETS DO IT :mido:
