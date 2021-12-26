Welcome,
December 26, 2021, 03:27:46 PM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest ⚽️⚽️⚽️
First predictions?
Mine is it will go ahead!
And my other is for a Boro win
I hope everyone has had a good Chrimbo
Robbso
6 nowt
Robbso
Just had an e mail confirming turnstiles open at 11 so its definitely on
Itchy_ring
2-1
Gingerpig
2-0
plazmuh
1 v 0
Gingerpig
on sky red button now , due to postponements
headset
Bets are now in play.
Scorecast Tavernier 2-1 boro £2.50 @ 50/1
Scorecast Spora 1-0 boro £2.50 @ 18/1
Anytime goal Fry £2.50 @ 22/1
Anytime goal Hernandez £ 2.50 @3/1
CMON BORO ... LETS DO IT
