Author Topic: Labour take lead over Conservatives  (Read 114 times)
« on: Today at 07:34:15 AM »
In a recent poll.

Boris has his work cut out next year to build his image up again after the sleaze etc...

My guess as things stand Starmer will not lead the country and i dare say - I don't think Boris will given this last year in charge.



The conservatives will piss all over Labour in the next GE even with Boris in charge whilst Stamer is in charge...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10344631/Labour-storms-EIGHT-POINT-lead-Conservatives.html#comments
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:23 AM »
Yep will all change again in a few weeks if Boris gets a grip of what his ministers are up to and doesn't witter on about Pepa pig  rava
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:55:16 PM »
I totally get the Tories are taking a battering in the polls but dont see any evidence people are shifting to labour



« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:34 PM »
Our " friends" otr are virtually orgasmic  at the news ,  none so blind over there , have had 2 years & barely laid a glove on this lot ....which says more about starmer than johnson!!!!!

They seem to think they can win now ....... BLM

 :alf: :alf:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:23 PM »
the is only OTR that I know of that is fully behind labour from workmates to family and friends.

most don't have the time of day for labour at the moment despite coming from a 'red' background.

the problem with that lot OTR - they live in a bubble of their own and believe it
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:24:44 PM »
Got to agree that OTR are beyond clueless

« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:44:20 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 02:21:23 PM
the is only OTR that I know of that is fully behind labour from workmates to family and friends.

most don't have the time of day for labour at the moment despite coming from a 'red' background.

the problem with that lot OTR - they live in a bubble of their own and believe it


The last line is bang on the money
