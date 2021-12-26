headset

Labour take lead over Conservatives



Boris has his work cut out next year to build his image up again after the sleaze etc...



My guess as things stand Starmer will not lead the country and i dare say - I don't think Boris will given this last year in charge.







The conservatives will piss all over Labour in the next GE even with Boris in charge whilst Stamer is in charge...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10344631/Labour-storms-EIGHT-POINT-lead-Conservatives.html#comments

Yep will all change again in a few weeks if Boris gets a grip of what his ministers are up to and doesn't witter on about Pepa pig

I totally get the Tories are taking a battering in the polls but dont see any evidence people are shifting to labour







Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives



They seem to think they can win now .......



Our " friends" otr are virtually orgasmic at the news , none so blind over there , have had 2 years & barely laid a glove on this lot ....which says more about starmer than johnson!!!!!They seem to think they can win now ....... Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

the is only OTR that I know of that is fully behind labour from workmates to family and friends.



most don't have the time of day for labour at the moment despite coming from a 'red' background.



the problem with that lot OTR - they live in a bubble of their own and believe it

