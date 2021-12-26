Welcome,
December 26, 2021, 03:27:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labour take lead over Conservatives
Author
Topic: Labour take lead over Conservatives
headset
Labour take lead over Conservatives
In a recent poll.
Boris has his work cut out next year to build his image up again after the sleaze etc...
My guess as things stand Starmer will not lead the country and i dare say - I don't think Boris will given this last year in charge.
The conservatives will piss all over Labour in the next GE even with Boris in charge whilst Stamer is in charge...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10344631/Labour-storms-EIGHT-POINT-lead-Conservatives.html#comments
Itchy_ring
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
Yep will all change again in a few weeks if Boris gets a grip of what his ministers are up to and doesn't witter on about Pepa pig
Winston
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
I totally get the Tories are taking a battering in the polls but dont see any evidence people are shifting to labour
Gingerpig
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
Our " friends" otr are virtually orgasmic at the news , none so blind over there , have had 2 years & barely laid a glove on this lot ....which says more about starmer than johnson!!!!!
They seem to think they can win now .......
headset
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
the is only OTR that I know of that is fully behind labour from workmates to family and friends.
most don't have the time of day for labour at the moment despite coming from a 'red' background.
the problem with that lot OTR - they live in a bubble of their own and believe it
Winston
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
Got to agree that OTR are beyond clueless
Gingerpig
Re: Labour take lead over Conservatives
the is only OTR that I know of that is fully behind labour from workmates to family and friends.
most don't have the time of day for labour at the moment despite coming from a 'red' background.
the problem with that lot OTR - they live in a bubble of their own and believe it
The last line is bang on the money
