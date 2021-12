headset

Online



Posts: 4 069





Posts: 4 069 The BBC - In Antisemitic Shame « on: Today at 07:27:54 AM »





I've said before I don't watch the BBC and would gladly see it done away with - if it wasn't for our lass, I wouldn't even pay the license fee.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10344671/BBC-just-Hamas-respected-Jewish-organisations-antisemitic-list-shame.html#comments

The Simon Wiesenthal Center – named after the famed Nazi-hunter Places the BBC No 3 on its annual ‘Global Antisemitism Top Ten’ list.I've said before I don't watch the BBC and would gladly see it done away with - if it wasn't for our lass, I wouldn't even pay the license fee. Logged