I agree with him they might struggle with some signings but the money (wages) will get pulled out so it might get interesting but for me they will drop.





The African nations will fuck Liverpool up - so Man City will run away with the title otherwise Liverpool might have given them a run for their money again.



The battle for 4th top and the relegation battle will be the ones to watch in the premiership come the end of the season for those that watch the prem.









Boro to make the playoffs if Wilder gets another striker in is my new year footie prediction.





