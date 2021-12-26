headset

Tick Tok used for people smuggling
Today at 06:43:50 AM





up to £24k per family for a trip across the channel.





no wonder they come flooding over - the coin the gangsters will be making from that - if you 50 or 60 in a boat....that's good money by anyone's standards the dirty bastards - tax-free as well













28 thousand of them came over last year - that's big business... that does need stopping quickly



With £20k in your pocket, I would stay in France - so they must be on an earner of sort once they get over here or why waste that money (20k) coming over. Baffling





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17144530/probe-finds-people-smuggling-ads-on-tiktok/

