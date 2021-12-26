Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tick Tok used for people smuggling  (Read 17 times)
« on: Today at 06:43:50 AM »
the Albania gangs use tick tok to advertise smuggling prices...


up to £24k per family for a trip across the channel.


no wonder they come flooding over - the coin the gangsters will be making from that - if you 50 or 60 in a boat....that's good money by anyone's standards the dirty bastards - tax-free as well  rava






28 thousand of them came over last year - that's big business... that does need stopping quickly

With £20k in your pocket, I would stay in France - so they must be on an earner of sort once they get over here or why waste that money (20k) coming over. Baffling


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17144530/probe-finds-people-smuggling-ads-on-tiktok/
