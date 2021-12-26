headset

England Collapse again In Boxing day test « on: Today at 05:57:33 AM »



I've just switched on Steve Harmison unable to defend England on this occasion.



We've gifted them our wicket - not good enough came his comments and when you look at the scorecard you can hardly disagree with him. Another rubbish show with the bat from England. Which will no doubt lead to the Aussie building a match-winning 1st innings when they bat. I cant argue with the English changes to the team. You pretty much could have dropped anyone after that defeat.



England 128/6 at tea. All on Johnny Bairstow now with the bat





