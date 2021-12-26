Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England Collapse again In Boxing day test  (Read 20 times)
on: Today at 05:57:33 AM
Well, that's a lie really - they apart from Root look to have never really got started.

I've just switched on Steve Harmison unable to defend England on this occasion.

We've gifted them our wicket - not good enough came his comments and when you look at the scorecard you can hardly disagree with him. Another rubbish show with the bat from England. Which will no doubt lead to the Aussie building a match-winning 1st innings when they bat. I cant argue with the English changes to the team. You pretty much could have dropped anyone after that defeat.

England 128/6 at tea. All on Johnny Bairstow now with the bat


https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/australia-v-england/36452
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:16:19 AM
England all out for 185 .....

Not good enough when it comes to test match batting...

It's not about pilling the runs on in a quick-fire way - we need to learn how to stay in and bat during a test series 1st.


Just not good enough for me (batting) - whatever excuse might get rolled out..
