Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 351





Posts: 351 Gonna be a short 3rd test this « on: December 26, 2021, 01:39:40 AM » Both openers gone after on 40 mins of play...only 13 runs on the board!



3-0 is looming largely! « Last Edit: December 26, 2021, 01:41:34 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 091





Posts: 4 091 Re: Gonna be a short 3rd test this « Reply #1 on: December 26, 2021, 06:00:48 AM » Sorry, i missed you post pal.



You are right shocking start to go with a poor day up to tea.





We cant bat when it comes to test cricket. Logged

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 351





Posts: 351 Re: Gonna be a short 3rd test this « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 AM »



I was thinking if we can get to 80 without losing a wicket in our 2nd innings, we'd be right in this!



7 for 2 and looking like throwing more wickets away soon!



Goodbye Ashes....it was nice knowing you! Jeez......just when you think England have got themselves back into a competitive position by bowling the Ozzies out for 267!I was thinking if we can get to 80 without losing a wicket in our 2nd innings, we'd be right in this!7 for 2 and looking like throwing more wickets away soon!Goodbye Ashes....it was nice knowing you! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:15 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged