Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 25, 2021, 03:40:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anti Vaxxers!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anti Vaxxers! (Read 19 times)
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 203
Anti Vaxxers!
«
on:
Today
at 01:30:55 AM »
After their glorious mass storming of not the BBC anymore, a regional unit of their crack troops have swooped into decisive action by delivering a barely literate proper telling off to not Alan Shearers house anymore! Guessing that Chris Whitty's student digs are under armed guard until natural selection swings into action!
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 151
Re: Anti Vaxxers!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:52:57 AM »
Hmmmm,I'm not the sharpest 🔪 in draw...but.......what the fuck you on about😋😁🤔x merry Xmas anyway ya mad basted.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...