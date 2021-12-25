Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anti Vaxxers!  (Read 19 times)
After their glorious mass storming of not the BBC anymore, a regional unit of their crack troops have swooped into decisive action by delivering a barely literate proper telling off to not Alan Shearers house anymore! Guessing that Chris Whitty's student digs are under armed guard until natural selection swings into action!
Hmmmm,I'm not the sharpest 🔪 in draw...but.......what the fuck you on about😋😁🤔x merry Xmas anyway ya mad basted.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
