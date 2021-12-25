Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas  (Read 167 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 324


Yesterday at 04:25:10 PM
Merry Christmas to all fellow COB Shit Cunts  (and Shit Cunts from other boards looking in)   :steptoe:

Best wishes to all of you and your loved ones.

Bernie
Logged
Winston
Posts: 564


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 PM
Merry Christmas Bernie, 

And everyone else  :like:

 :beer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 232


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:21:02 PM
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 368


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:47:49 PM
Happy Christmas everyone  :beer:
Logged
Snoozy
Posts: 566


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:46:39 PM
Merry Christmas. Even you, Bob
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 781

Superstar


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 PM
Same to you and everyone else here at cob  :like:
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 346


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 PM
Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 6



Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:10 AM
F*ck off Daft C*nt

And a Merry Christmas to you and all the other RWNJ's

:basil:
Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 151


Reply #8 on: Today at 03:03:36 AM
Now then henry young fella me lad....ya left yer e-mail address up to long ya dozy fucker....😁.....stairlifts,pizzas...expect the unexpected......ya belter.....😎😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
