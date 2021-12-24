Welcome,
December 24, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Merry Christmas
Author
Topic: Merry Christmas
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 324
Merry Christmas
«
on:
Today
at 04:25:10 PM »
Merry Christmas to all fellow COB Shit Cunts
(and Shit Cunts from other boards looking in)
Best wishes to all of you and your loved ones.
Bernie
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 564
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:11:11 PM »
Merry Christmas Bernie,
And everyone else
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 232
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:21:02 PM »
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 368
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:47:49 PM »
Happy Christmas everyone
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 565
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:46:39 PM »
Merry Christmas. Even you, Bob
Logged
