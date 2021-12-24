Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 24, 2021, 07:46:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Merry Christmas  (Read 65 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 324


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:25:10 PM »
Merry Christmas to all fellow COB Shit Cunts  (and Shit Cunts from other boards looking in)   :steptoe:

Best wishes to all of you and your loved ones.

Bernie
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:11:11 PM »
Merry Christmas Bernie, 

And everyone else  :like:

 :beer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 232


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:02 PM »
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 368


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:47:49 PM »
Happy Christmas everyone  :beer:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 565


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:46:39 PM »
Merry Christmas. Even you, Bob
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 