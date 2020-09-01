Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 254 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 04:35:08 PM »
So far:

Premier League:

Liverpool - Leeds (Match postponed)
Wolves - Watford (Match postponed)
Burnley - Everton (Match postponed)

Championship:

Barnsley - Stoke (Match postponed)
Cardiff - Coventry (Match postponed)
Fulham - Birmingham (Match postponed)
Millwall - Swansea (Match postponed)
Peterborough - Reading (Match postponed)
Preston - Sheffield United (Match postponed)
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM »
Bradford - Harrogate is off: Covid in the Bradford camp.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 PM »
Seriously,  if the boro game gets called off I'll be proper radged.  In fact I'll go all Michael Douglas in downfall. I really really like my boxing day out, been looking forward to it for yonks  :meltdown:
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM »
Its the first game I look for when the fixtures are released in June. A home game on Boxing Day, get in!!

I desperately hope omens don't repeat themselves from when we were due to meet the same opposition this time 11 years ago.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:02:02 AM »
Forest are cooking with gas but they won't fancy us either
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:07:33 PM »
27,000 tickets sold  :like:  Just spoken ticket office
Gingerpig
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:22:38 PM »
Some very " convenient" postponements though again .
 Van Dyke  out , leeds missing loads , the pl squads & champo ones are well big enough to get teams out !!!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:41 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 12:22:38 PM
Some very " convenient" postponements though again .
 Van Dyke  out , leeds missing loads , the pl squads & champo ones are well big enough to get teams out !!!!

I agree, but Dick van Dyke would do against Leeds at the minute
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:19:11 PM »
Burnley - Everton (Match postponed)

*Ive edited the first post for full list of games pulled
