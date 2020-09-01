Welcome,
December 24, 2021, 02:51:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Online
Posts: 562
Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:08 PM »
So far:
Premier League:
Liverpool - Leeds (Match postponed)
Wolves - Watford (Match postponed)
Burnley - Everton (Match postponed)
Championship:
Barnsley - Stoke (Match postponed)
Cardiff - Coventry (Match postponed)
Fulham - Birmingham (Match postponed)
Millwall - Swansea (Match postponed)
Peterborough - Reading (Match postponed)
Preston - Sheffield United (Match postponed)
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 323
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Bradford - Harrogate is off: Covid in the Bradford camp.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 584
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Seriously, if the boro game gets called off I'll be proper radged. In fact I'll go all Michael Douglas in downfall. I really really like my boxing day out, been looking forward to it for yonks
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 279
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Its the first game I look for when the fixtures are released in June. A home game on Boxing Day, get in!!
I desperately hope omens don't repeat themselves from when we were due to meet the same opposition this time 11 years ago.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 225
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Forest are cooking with gas but they won't fancy us either
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 225
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
27,000 tickets sold
Just spoken ticket office
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 931
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Some very " convenient" postponements though again .
Van Dyke out , leeds missing loads , the pl squads & champo ones are well big enough to get teams out !!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 225
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 12:22:38 PM
Some very " convenient" postponements though again .
Van Dyke out , leeds missing loads , the pl squads & champo ones are well big enough to get teams out !!!!
I agree, but Dick van Dyke would do against Leeds at the minute
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 562
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Burnley - Everton (Match postponed)
*Ive edited the first post for full list of games pulled
Logged
