Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️

So far:



Premier League:



Liverpool - Leeds (Match postponed)

Wolves - Watford (Match postponed)



Championship:



Barnsley - Stoke (Match postponed)

Cardiff - Coventry (Match postponed)

Fulham - Birmingham (Match postponed)

Millwall - Swansea (Match postponed)

Peterborough - Reading (Match postponed)

Preston - Sheffield United (Match postponed)

Posts: 4 584 Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 PM » Seriously, if the boro game gets called off I'll be proper radged. In fact I'll go all Michael Douglas in downfall. I really really like my boxing day out, been looking forward to it for yonks Logged