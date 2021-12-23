Welcome,
December 23, 2021, 11:00:31 PM
Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Topic: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 106 times)
Winston
Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
So far:
Premier League:
Liverpool - Leeds (Match postponed)
Wolves - Watford (Match postponed)
Championship:
Barnsley - Stoke (Match postponed)
Cardiff - Coventry (Match postponed)
Fulham - Birmingham (Match postponed)
Millwall - Swansea (Match postponed)
Peterborough - Reading (Match postponed)
Preston - Sheffield United (Match postponed)
Bernie
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Bradford - Harrogate is off: Covid in the Bradford camp.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Boxing Day games being postponed ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Seriously, if the boro game gets called off I'll be proper radged. In fact I'll go all Michael Douglas in downfall. I really really like my boxing day out, been looking forward to it for yonks
