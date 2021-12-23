Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2021, 07:10:28 PM
Author Topic: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret  (Read 1137 times)
Bernie
« on: December 23, 2021, 04:30:55 PM »
this devolution shite 

The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.

Enjoy Hogmanay  :beer: charles


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:10:59 PM »
Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths.  Krankie and that Welsh  :wanker: won't have done themselves any favours.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM »
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2021, 06:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Larfed  :alf:
ccole
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office. 


 
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2021, 06:42:06 PM »
Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.
I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2021, 07:06:43 PM »
Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2021, 07:27:50 PM »
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce :homer:
38red
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Quote from: ccole on December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office. 


 
MPs aren't delegates and aren't there to reflect the opinion of constituents. They're there to exercise their judgement in the interests of both constituents and the nation as a whole.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: December 23, 2021, 08:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 07:27:50 PM
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce :homer:

And a Merry Christmas to you too Robbso.
kippers
« Reply #10 on: December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM »
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.
Snoozy
« Reply #11 on: December 25, 2021, 11:33:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: December 26, 2021, 12:14:30 AM »
Quote from: kippers on December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

Without taking up my time looking, do you have a source? Our death numbers are certainly the highest in Europe and our population isnt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: December 26, 2021, 12:30:12 AM »
 

Ive just had a look and your post is a lie. Next highest infection numbers Is France, 40% !!!!! Behind ours.
Population virtually identical
kippers
« Reply #14 on: December 26, 2021, 03:34:52 PM »
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.

UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%

Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing,  where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: December 26, 2021, 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 26, 2021, 03:34:52 PM
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.

UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%

Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing,  where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.

 :alf: :alf: Straws
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:06:05 AM »
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.

What you afraid of? 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 AM »
Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:49:57 AM »
He's a full-on Left appeaser - so of course he's going to climb into bed with the celtic nations.  :wanker:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:43:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:44:58 AM
Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.

He better not or he will soon be gone.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:57:38 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:06:05 AM
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.

What you afraid of? 

Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate

Have you done your own research?
Robbso
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:02:06 PM »
Youre a stupid lefty or something  :basil:
Ben G
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:29:02 PM »
All 75% of the electorate care about is a drink on a weekend and a yearly holiday to look forward too.

Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:57:38 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:06:05 AM
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.

What you afraid of? 

Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate

Have you done your own research?

"Our figures are disgusting"   as opposed to who ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:21:19 PM »
Well we have most deaths in Europe. Fair start.
kippers
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:41:13 PM »
Deaths with covid or deaths from covid?

Average death age - 84

Most positive cases occurred from a visit to hospital, including poor souls on palliative care.
Robbso
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 PM »
Why would a sitting government manipulate figures to make themselves look worse? Surely they would play down the number of deaths especially after the shit way they originally handled things
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:39:48 PM »
UK is 30th of all countries with Covid deaths per million,and those figures are as dodgy as hell.
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:03:41 PM
Why would a sitting government manipulate figures to make themselves look worse? Surely they would play down the number of deaths especially after the shit way they originally handled things

Not manipulating figures, just that mass testing is not the way through this. And it is not the government producing these figures.
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:38:17 PM »
The government are sanctioning the release of death rate figures associated with COVID 19. So, why
kippers
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 PM »
Because the government haven't gotten a grip on who is releasing figures of deaths due to covid.

People are dying in hospital for many reasons, and , yes, some are dying because of covid. But why are tests being carried out on the dying?

You are correct in asking "Why"
Robbso
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:03:08 PM »
So youre implying a government is allowing the ONS, the MMS to make up death rates attributed to covid. Boris is a clown, surely not that much of a clown though.
Im asking you why btw, I have no reason to believe the death rates are falsified
Bill Buxton
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:37:08 PM »
The big question is whether people died with Covid or of Covid.  The way the UK decided to record its deaths was rather strange to say the least. It means that Covid death figures are maximized by putting in this died within 28 days of testing positive. I suspect the death figures from Covid are exaggerated.
Robbso
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:19:35 PM »
Ok bill, Ill ask you then, why would a government exaggerate the death rate upwards?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM »
My explanation for what its worth. The government panicked like most governments when Covid arrived. The German government adopted the approach that Covid had to be established as the main cause of death before being recorded. We could have done this. However, I think the idiots who inhabit the NHS at top level never thought the deaths from Covid would exceed 20,000 or so. They decided on the catch all of the 28 day rule. Actually it was more than 28 days originally but they brought it down to 28. I think they didnt want to be accused of hiding the actual deaths so they came up with this formula which looks like no attempt to hide anything. However as time went on it seemed Covid was hoovering up everyone dying. Lets face it for two bloody years there has been nothing but Covid. It seems that there was no other illness than Covid. By this time it was too late to revert to a way of trying to get an accurate fix on those dying OF Covid. Therefore the fools stuck with it,and of course peddled the we must save the NHS shit. Maybe when we return to some sort of sanity the real deaths from Covid will be established.Or maybe not. Will that do?
Robbso
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 PM »
Not really but at least you didnt blame Gibbo.
Ollyboro
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM
My explanation for what its worth. The government panicked like most governments when Covid arrived. The German government adopted the approach that Covid had to be established as the main cause of death before being recorded. We could have done this. However, I think the idiots who inhabit the NHS at top level never thought the deaths from Covid would exceed 20,000 or so. They decided on the catch all of the 28 day rule. Actually it was more than 28 days originally but they brought it down to 28. I think they didnt want to be accused of hiding the actual deaths so they came up with this formula which looks like no attempt to hide anything. However as time went on it seemed Covid was hoovering up everyone dying. Lets face it for two bloody years there has been nothing but Covid. It seems that there was no other illness than Covid. By this time it was too late to revert to a way of trying to get an accurate fix on those dying OF Covid. Therefore the fools stuck with it,and of course peddled the we must save the NHS shit. Maybe when we return to some sort of sanity the real deaths from Covid will be established.Or maybe not. Will that do?

Thanks for that, Doc. For what it's worth, your explanation is worthless.

After the first 50 deaths blamed on COVID, up until December 22nd 2021, 146,000 more people have died in the UK than would have been expected to die in the same period. Coincidence? I think not, but thanks for your thoughts.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM »
Yes there has been an epidemic. Neither you nor I know how many people actually died OF Covid. All I know is that many thousands have also died as a result of not been able to get treatment for many other conditions.What about those people?They were dying whilst we were clapping for our wonderful NHS.
Ollyboro
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:12:25 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM
Yes there has been an epidemic. Neither you nor I know how many people actually died OF Covid. All I know is that many thousands have also died as a result of not been able to get treatment for many other conditions.What about those people?They were dying whilst we were clapping for our wonderful NHS.

And now imagine how many more COVID infections there would have been - plus flu infections - had there been no lockdown. Had COVID been allowed to run riot there would have been thousands of more hospitalisations and therefore even fewer operations and procedures  than happened WITH a lockdown. Please tell me you understand this point.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:14:27 AM »
Five million now on waiting lists.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:04:12 PM »
Will Krankie and Drakeford try closing their borders again 
kippers
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:12:56 PM »
I fear they have over played their card.
Will backfire on them 2 massively.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:17:34 PM »
Drakeford has taken over Corbyns role as the best advert never to vote Labour, Starmer must be pulling his hair out at having such a useless windbag running Wales
