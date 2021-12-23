|
Ollyboro
My explanation for what its worth. The government panicked like most governments when Covid arrived. The German government adopted the approach that Covid had to be established as the main cause of death before being recorded. We could have done this. However, I think the idiots who inhabit the NHS at top level never thought the deaths from Covid would exceed 20,000 or so. They decided on the catch all of the 28 day rule. Actually it was more than 28 days originally but they brought it down to 28. I think they didnt want to be accused of hiding the actual deaths so they came up with this formula which looks like no attempt to hide anything. However as time went on it seemed Covid was hoovering up everyone dying. Lets face it for two bloody years there has been nothing but Covid. It seems that there was no other illness than Covid. By this time it was too late to revert to a way of trying to get an accurate fix on those dying OF Covid. Therefore the fools stuck with it,and of course peddled the we must save the NHS shit. Maybe when we return to some sort of sanity the real deaths from Covid will be established.Or maybe not. Will that do?
Thanks for that, Doc. For what it's worth, your explanation is worthless.
After the first 50 deaths blamed on COVID, up until December 22nd 2021, 146,000 more people have died in the UK than would have been expected to die in the same period. Coincidence? I think not, but thanks for your thoughts.
Ollyboro
Yes there has been an epidemic. Neither you nor I know how many people actually died OF Covid. All I know is that many thousands have also died as a result of not been able to get treatment for many other conditions.What about those people?They were dying whilst we were clapping for our wonderful NHS.
And now imagine how many more COVID infections there would have been - plus flu infections - had there been no lockdown. Had COVID been allowed to run riot there would have been thousands of more hospitalisations and therefore even fewer operations and procedures than happened WITH a lockdown. Please tell me you understand this point.
