Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 04:30:55 PM



The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.



Enjoy Hogmanay





The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.

Enjoy Hogmanay

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html this devolution shite

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:10:59 PM
won't have done themselves any favours. Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths. Krankie and that Welsh won't have done themselves any favours.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #5 on: December 23, 2021, 06:42:06 PM
Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.

I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS. Logged

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #6 on: December 23, 2021, 07:06:43 PM
Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #10 on: December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.



From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries. Logged

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #14 on: December 26, 2021, 03:34:52 PM
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.

What has population got to do with it??

You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.



UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out

France 7.1%

Germany 18.6%



Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing, where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 AM
Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:57:38 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:06:05 AM
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.

Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.



What you afraid of?



Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate



Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate

Have you done your own research?

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:41:13 PM
Deaths with covid or deaths from covid?



Average death age - 84



Most positive cases occurred from a visit to hospital, including poor souls on palliative care.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 PM
Why would a sitting government manipulate figures to make themselves look worse? Surely they would play down the number of deaths especially after the shit way they originally handled things

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 PM
Because the government haven't gotten a grip on who is releasing figures of deaths due to covid.



People are dying in hospital for many reasons, and , yes, some are dying because of covid. But why are tests being carried out on the dying?



You are correct in asking "Why" Logged

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:03:08 PM
So youre implying a government is allowing the ONS, the MMS to make up death rates attributed to covid. Boris is a clown, surely not that much of a clown though.

Im asking you why btw, I have no reason to believe the death rates are falsified

Im asking you why btw, I have no reason to believe the death rates are falsified Logged

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:37:08 PM
The big question is whether people died with Covid or of Covid. The way the UK decided to record its deaths was rather strange to say the least. It means that Covid death figures are maximized by putting in this died within 28 days of testing positive. I suspect the death figures from Covid are exaggerated.

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM
My explanation for what its worth. The government panicked like most governments when Covid arrived. The German government adopted the approach that Covid had to be established as the main cause of death before being recorded. We could have done this. However, I think the idiots who inhabit the NHS at top level never thought the deaths from Covid would exceed 20,000 or so. They decided on the catch all of the 28 day rule. Actually it was more than 28 days originally but they brought it down to 28. I think they didnt want to be accused of hiding the actual deaths so they came up with this formula which looks like no attempt to hide anything. However as time went on it seemed Covid was hoovering up everyone dying. Lets face it for two bloody years there has been nothing but Covid. It seems that there was no other illness than Covid. By this time it was too late to revert to a way of trying to get an accurate fix on those dying OF Covid. Therefore the fools stuck with it,and of course peddled the we must save the NHS shit. Maybe when we return to some sort of sanity the real deaths from Covid will be established.Or maybe not. Will that do?

Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 415Infant Herpes Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM My explanation for what its worth. The government panicked like most governments when Covid arrived. The German government adopted the approach that Covid had to be established as the main cause of death before being recorded. We could have done this. However, I think the idiots who inhabit the NHS at top level never thought the deaths from Covid would exceed 20,000 or so. They decided on the catch all of the 28 day rule. Actually it was more than 28 days originally but they brought it down to 28. I think they didnt want to be accused of hiding the actual deaths so they came up with this formula which looks like no attempt to hide anything. However as time went on it seemed Covid was hoovering up everyone dying. Lets face it for two bloody years there has been nothing but Covid. It seems that there was no other illness than Covid. By this time it was too late to revert to a way of trying to get an accurate fix on those dying OF Covid. Therefore the fools stuck with it,and of course peddled the we must save the NHS shit. Maybe when we return to some sort of sanity the real deaths from Covid will be established.Or maybe not. Will that do?



Thanks for that, Doc. For what it's worth, your explanation is worthless.



Thanks for that, Doc. For what it's worth, your explanation is worthless.

After the first 50 deaths blamed on COVID, up until December 22nd 2021, 146,000 more people have died in the UK than would have been expected to die in the same period. Coincidence? I think not, but thanks for your thoughts.

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 240





Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM
Yes there has been an epidemic. Neither you nor I know how many people actually died OF Covid. All I know is that many thousands have also died as a result of not been able to get treatment for many other conditions.What about those people?They were dying whilst we were clapping for our wonderful NHS.