Bernie

« on: December 23, 2021, 04:30:55 PM »



The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.



Enjoy Hogmanay





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html this devolution shite

Itchy_ring

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:10:59 PM » won't have done themselves any favours. Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths. Krankie and that Welsh

Robbso

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #5 on: December 23, 2021, 06:42:06 PM » Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.

I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS.

Bill Buxton

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #6 on: December 23, 2021, 07:06:43 PM » Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.

kippers

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #10 on: December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM » I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.



From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

kippers

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:34:52 PM » Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.

What has population got to do with it??

You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.



UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out

France 7.1%

Germany 18.6%



Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing, where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:43:01 PM by kippers »

Itchy_ring

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:44:58 AM » Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:57:38 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:06:05 AM The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.

Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.



What you afraid of?



Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate

Have you done your own research?



Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate

Have you done your own research?

kippers

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #25 on: Today at 04:41:13 PM » Deaths with covid or deaths from covid?



Average death age - 84



Most positive cases occurred from a visit to hospital, including poor souls on palliative care. « Last Edit: Today at 04:42:51 PM by kippers »

Robbso

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #26 on: Today at 05:03:41 PM » Why would a sitting government manipulate figures to make themselves look worse? Surely they would play down the number of deaths especially after the shit way they originally handled things

kippers

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #30 on: Today at 06:57:25 PM » Because the government haven't gotten a grip on who is releasing figures of deaths due to covid.



People are dying in hospital for many reasons, and , yes, some are dying because of covid. But why are tests being carried out on the dying?



You are correct in asking "Why"

Robbso

Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret « Reply #31 on: Today at 07:03:08 PM » So youre implying a government is allowing the ONS, the MMS to make up death rates attributed to covid. Boris is a clown, surely not that much of a clown though.

Im asking you why btw, I have no reason to believe the death rates are falsified