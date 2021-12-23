Welcome,
December 27, 2021, 03:52:44 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Author
Topic: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Bernie
Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 04:30:55 PM »
this devolution shite
The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.
Enjoy Hogmanay
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html
Itchy_ring
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 05:10:59 PM »
Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths. Krankie and that Welsh
won't have done themselves any favours.
Robbso
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM »
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 06:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Larfed
ccole
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office.
Robbso
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 06:42:06 PM »
Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.
I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS.
Bill Buxton
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 07:06:43 PM »
Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.
Robbso
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce
38red
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Quote from: ccole on December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office.
MPs aren't delegates and aren't there to reflect the opinion of constituents. They're there to exercise their judgement in the interests of both constituents and the nation as a whole.
Bill Buxton
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 23, 2021, 08:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 07:27:50 PM
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce
And a Merry Christmas to you too Robbso.
kippers
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM »
I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.
From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.
Snoozy
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
December 25, 2021, 11:33:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.
From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Yesterday
at 12:14:30 AM »
Quote from: kippers on December 25, 2021, 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.
From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.
Without taking up my time looking, do you have a source? Our death numbers are certainly the highest in Europe and our population isnt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Yesterday
at 12:30:12 AM »
Ive just had a look and your post is a lie. Next highest infection numbers Is France, 40% !!!!! Behind ours.
Population virtually identical
kippers
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Yesterday
at 03:34:52 PM »
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.
UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%
Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing, where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Yesterday
at 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 03:34:52 PM
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.
UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%
Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing, where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.
Straws
kippers
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 12:06:05 AM »
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.
What you afraid of?
Itchy_ring
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 07:44:58 AM »
Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 07:49:57 AM »
He's a full-on Left appeaser - so of course he's going to climb into bed with the celtic nations.
Bill Buxton
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 12:43:57 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 07:44:58 AM
Is Boris going to shit it and follow krankie today, if he does he had better have some very strong clean data, no including Covid cases in mental hospitals or cases of people hospitalised with other conditions who happened to test positive once they get there.
He better not or he will soon be gone.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 01:57:38 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 12:06:05 AM
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.
What you afraid of?
Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate
Have you done your own research?
Robbso
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 02:02:06 PM »
Youre a stupid lefty or something
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 02:29:02 PM »
All 75% of the electorate care about is a drink on a weekend and a yearly holiday to look forward too.
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 03:03:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:57:38 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 12:06:05 AM
The basic maths is all there for anybody to read it and work it out.
Prove me wrong rather than your shit replies.
What you afraid of?
Your bloody bollocks. Leaks are coming out. Where from? Youre looking for the tiniest stat that may support you. You dont believe any stat other than one that may support you. Our figures are fucking disgusting but you dont turn on our handling of the situation, you simply pour scorn on the stats you hate
Have you done your own research?
"Our figures are disgusting" as opposed to who ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret
Today
at 03:21:19 PM »
Well we have most deaths in Europe. Fair start.
