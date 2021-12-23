Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 26, 2021, 09:55:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wonder if the Jocks are starting to regret  (Read 561 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 326


View Profile
« on: December 23, 2021, 04:30:55 PM »
this devolution shite 

The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.

Enjoy Hogmanay  :beer: charles


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 378


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2021, 05:10:59 PM »
Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths.  Krankie and that Welsh  :wanker: won't have done themselves any favours.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 509


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM »
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 229



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2021, 06:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Larfed  :alf:
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 279


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office. 


 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 509


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2021, 06:42:06 PM »
Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.
I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 234


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2021, 07:06:43 PM »
Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 509


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2021, 07:27:50 PM »
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce :homer:
« Last Edit: December 23, 2021, 07:29:44 PM by Robbso » Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 624


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Quote from: ccole on December 23, 2021, 06:36:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 05:16:19 PM
Weve only escaped restrictions because the lying fat scruff darent upset his backbenchers or hell be out on his arse.

Yeh, fancy listening to the opinions of the members of your government who are elected to reflect the views of the people that put you in office. 


 
MPs aren't delegates and aren't there to reflect the opinion of constituents. They're there to exercise their judgement in the interests of both constituents and the nation as a whole.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 234


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 23, 2021, 08:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 23, 2021, 07:27:50 PM
Fucking hell Bill we agree. Merry Christmas. Its like the WW1 truce :homer:

And a Merry Christmas to you too Robbso.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 912


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 PM »
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 567


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 229



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:14:30 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:25:02 PM
I am all for Scottish independence,  and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.

From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

Without taking up my time looking, do you have a source? Our death numbers are certainly the highest in Europe and our population isnt.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 229



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:30:12 AM »
 

Ive just had a look and your post is a lie. Next highest infection numbers Is France, 40% !!!!! Behind ours.
Population virtually identical
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 912


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:34:52 PM »
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.

UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%

Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing,  where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:01 PM by kippers » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 229



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:34:52 PM
Fuck you talking about, I ain't lying.
What has population got to do with it??
You can only percentage from covid testing numbers.

UK 7.2% positive from tests carried out
France 7.1%
Germany 18.6%

Those figures suggest uk and france are random testing,  where as germany is just probably testing people with symptoms.

 :alf: :alf: Straws
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 