The Nictator has shut them down & stopped them going to the match from xmas, whilst England hasn't.



Enjoy Hogmanay





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339587/Now-Sturgeon-loses-terraces-Anger-boils-football-matches-Scotland.html this devolution shite

won't have done themselves any favours. Be interesting if this plays out the way I hope it will, exactly like South Africa where they had a very quick peak and then back down again with limited impact on hospitalisations and deaths. Krankie and that Welsh

Yeah, its about time he did, he mightnt look such a cunt if hed listened to people instead of thinking he was above the law.

I dont want more restrictions, the point is he would have brought them in if he thought it was for the benefit of BORIS.

Boris is now being put back in his box by most of his cabinet ,and a large swathe of his back benchers. The really good thing to come out of this is that Krankie has misjudged the situation. She thought she would bounce the bloated oaf into following her lead . Hes been stopped, and it looks like the virus is fizzling out. The inhabitants of Jockania may now begin to turn on wee Krankie. As for the half wit running Wales. Well they are welcome to him.

I am all for Scottish independence, and I hope this 'false alarm' doesn't distract the mob from voting yes.



From our point of view, people are finally waking up to this nonsense. Leaks are coming out about false reporting of covid numbers and deaths. Also the understanding that the high numbers are basically that because of high testing. Our infection percentage is actually lower than most European countries.

Without taking up my time looking, do you have a source? Our death numbers are certainly the highest in Europe and our population isnt.