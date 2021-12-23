Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 23, 2021, 02:45:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
State of this sick Paedo
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: State of this sick Paedo (Read 10 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 364
State of this sick Paedo
«
on:
Today
at 02:25:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/little-girls-limits-pervert-dubbed-22543791
Obviously our great courts only gave him a slap on the wrist even though he was sending pics to a girl he knoew was 10!!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 502
Re: State of this sick Paedo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:44:28 PM »
Another sick fuck who will no doubt re offend and ruin some other kids life.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...