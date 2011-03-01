Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The City of Middlesbrough  (Read 91 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:46:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59758549

The fact our town continues to lose out really boils my piss
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:59:58 PM »
Not again, its the hope that kills you.

Free port might help. Oh, here I go again. Wont happen souey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:31:08 PM »
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter,  not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
Money!!
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:23:38 PM »
Should be a City of Teesside including Boro, Stockton, Redcar etc but excluding Darlo and Pools. One council too.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:13 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 03:23:38 PM
Should be a City of Teesside including Boro, Stockton, Redcar etc but excluding Darlo and Pools. One council too.

Most people have thought that for years but government never fancied it for some reason
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:31:34 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:31:08 PM
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter,  not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.

Agreed.  Boro is a town.
