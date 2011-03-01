Welcome,
December 23, 2021, 04:59:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The City of Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: The City of Middlesbrough (Read 91 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 221
The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:46:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59758549
The fact our town continues to lose out really boils my piss
Robbso
Posts: 15 502
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:59:58 PM »
Not again, its the hope that kills you.
Free port might help. Oh, here I go again. Wont happen
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 366
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:31:08 PM »
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter, not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.
Robbso
Posts: 15 502
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
Money!!
Snoozy
Posts: 564
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 03:23:38 PM »
Should be a City of Teesside including Boro, Stockton, Redcar etc but excluding Darlo and Pools. One council too.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 366
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 04:01:13 PM »
Should be a City of Teesside including Boro, Stockton, Redcar etc but excluding Darlo and Pools. One council too.
Most people have thought that for years but government never fancied it for some reason
Bernie
Posts: 7 323
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
Today
at 04:31:34 PM »
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter, not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.
Agreed. Boro is a town.
