Author Topic: The City of Middlesbrough  (Read 34 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:46:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59758549

The fact our town continues to lose out really boils my piss
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:59:58 PM »
Not again, its the hope that kills you.

Free port might help. Oh, here I go again. Wont happen souey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:31:08 PM »
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter,  not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
Money!!
