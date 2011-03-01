Welcome,
December 23, 2021, 02:45:33 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
The City of Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: The City of Middlesbrough (Read 33 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
The City of Middlesbrough
«
on:
Today
at 01:46:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59758549
The fact our town continues to lose out really boils my piss
Robbso
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:59:58 PM »
Not again, its the hope that kills you.
Free port might help. Oh, here I go again. Wont happen
Itchy_ring
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:31:08 PM »
Shouldn't be a city, neither should Sunderland and a good few other that already are for that matter, not sure why there's any need to add more cities every few years.
Robbso
Re: The City of Middlesbrough
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
Money!!
