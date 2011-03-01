Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 23, 2021, 09:34:36 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Happy news for a change
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Happy news for a change (Read 24 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 219
Happy news for a change
«
on:
Today
at 08:46:25 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-59764990
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 498
Re: Happy news for a change
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:33:14 AM »
Excellent
However, a spokesman for the babies rescued from rubble trust warned that modelling and research has shown babies surviving tornadoes are much more likely to murder their adoptive parents and eat their livers
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...