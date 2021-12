headset

Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car









she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papers





they claim to be sweethearts but



they can be bastards women when they want to be.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10336189/Motorist-caught-keying-50-000-Tesla-cars-cameras-prosecution-kind







Did a model-x recently, that continually recorded 360 degrees with audio .



He was a black doctor, I just hope he never did listen to the audio when he got his car back

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:45:08 PM

Mad bitch, surely you just park somewhere better if you're that bothered about people parking next to you

Ha! I've got a midlife crisis sports car. I'm six-one so like to get my door open. Visiting ma in South Tees and I parked bloody miles away from anyone, in a rank of twenty five empty slots; when I came back some utter cunt had parked right next to the drivers door, with all the other spaces still free



I waited for him and killed him. Ha! I've got a midlife crisis sports car. I'm six-one so like to get my door open. Visiting ma in South Tees and I parked bloody miles away from anyone, in a rank of twenty five empty slots; when I came back some utter cunt had parked right next to the drivers door, with all the other spaces still freeI waited for him and killed him. Logged

Posts: 15 502 Re: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:18 PM » I popped in M&S last night when I came out there was Tesla parked next to my car, I couldn’t believe the size of the screen on the dashboard, big as a fucking tele Logged