December 23, 2021, 12:16:03 PM
Author Topic: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car  (Read 208 times)
headset
Posts: 4 054


« on: Yesterday at 04:32:36 PM »
watch this sneaky cow get caught by the onboard camera...




she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papers


 they claim to be sweethearts but

they can be bastards women when they want to be. monkey



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10336189/Motorist-caught-keying-50-000-Tesla-cars-cameras-prosecution-kind
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 361


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 PM »
Mad bitch, surely you just park somewhere better if you're that bothered about people parking next to you  lost
Minge
Posts: 10 778

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 PM »
Did a model-x recently, that continually recorded 360 degrees with audio .

He was a black doctor, I just hope he never did listen to the audio when he got his car back
Bernie
Posts: 7 319


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:44 PM »
Wonder if it was Smalltown's? 
