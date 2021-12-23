Welcome,
December 23, 2021, 12:16:03 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car
Author
Topic: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car (Read 208 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 054
Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:32:36 PM »
watch this sneaky cow get caught by the onboard camera...
she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papers
they claim to be sweethearts but
they can be bastards women when they want to be.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10336189/Motorist-caught-keying-50-000-Tesla-cars-cameras-prosecution-kind
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 361
Re: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:08 PM »
Mad bitch, surely you just park somewhere better if you're that bothered about people parking next to you
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 778
Superstar
Re: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:11 PM »
Did a model-x recently, that continually recorded 360 degrees with audio .
He was a black doctor, I just hope he never did listen to the audio when he got his car back
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 319
Re: Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:07:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:32:36 PM
watch this sneaky cow get caught by the onboard camera...
she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papers
they claim to be sweethearts but
they can be bastards women when they want to be.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10336189/Motorist-caught-keying-50-000-Tesla-cars-cameras-prosecution-kind
Wonder if it was Smalltown's?
