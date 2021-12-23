headset

Offline



Posts: 4 054





Posts: 4 054 Women caught keying a £50k Tesla car « on: Yesterday at 04:32:36 PM »









she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papers





they claim to be sweethearts but



they can be bastards women when they want to be.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10336189/Motorist-caught-keying-50-000-Tesla-cars-cameras-prosecution-kind







watch this sneaky cow get caught by the onboard camera...she wont be doing that again in a hurry and she made the papersthey claim to be sweethearts butthey can be bastards women when they want to be. Logged