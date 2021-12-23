Welcome,
December 23, 2021, 12:57:07 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
Author
Topic: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
headset
Posts: 4 054
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:24:22 PM »
Sally Ann Howes dead
Another great film from my childhood.
Good innings of 91.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17112926/sally-ann-howes-dead-chitty-chitty-bang-bang/
Minge
Posts: 10 778
Superstar
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:13:53 PM »
I painted that car .
After the film, was around 1990
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 360
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:12 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 01:13:53 PM
I painted that car .
After the film, was around 1990
How did that end up in a Teesside back street bodyshop
Minge
Posts: 10 778
Superstar
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:56 PM »
Think it was an advertising thing for some dealership, was in quite a bad way when I came in .
But we had 1 old boy, a proper old coach builder who knew his shit , he sorted it and just painted it to be honest
Winston
Posts: 560
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:45 PM »
So you didnt paint it
Minge
Posts: 10 778
Superstar
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:02 PM »
I missed the I out
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 202
Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:54 PM »
I was up for flying the car, had previous with a railway bridge!
Loading...