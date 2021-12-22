Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 360





Posts: 3 360

Re: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:12 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:13:53 PM I painted that car .

After the film, was around 1990



How did that end up in a Teesside back street bodyshop How did that end up in a Teesside back street bodyshop