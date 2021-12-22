Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2021, 10:29:16 PM
Author Topic: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star  (Read 176 times)
« on: Today at 12:24:22 PM »
Sally Ann Howes dead

Another great film from my childhood.



Good innings of 91.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17112926/sally-ann-howes-dead-chitty-chitty-bang-bang/


 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:13:53 PM »
I painted that car .
After the film, was around 1990
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:12 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:13:53 PM
I painted that car .
After the film, was around 1990

How did that end up in a Teesside back street bodyshop 
