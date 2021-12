headset

If he is found guilty he will go down as a monster, and not just a dirty rapist.





Someone said it might be a sex ring case this one - I wouldn't now rule it out given how they keep totting up the charges.





It's not a good luck on footballers and Man City this one. From a role model point of view.













https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17037710/benjamin-mendy-charged-fresh-rape-count/ another rape charge added to the other six he is facing.If he is found guilty he will go down as a monster, and not just a dirty rapist.Someone said it might be a sex ring case this one - I wouldn't now rule it out given how they keep totting up the charges.It's not a good luck on footballers and Man City this one. From a role model point of view. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:40:56 PM by headset » Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: Benjamin Mendy Of Manchester City « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:33:24 PM » A great differential in the Fantasy but not for me.



Innocent until proven guilty but 7 accusers does not look good.

headset

Re: Benjamin Mendy Of Manchester City « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:01:06 PM » correct and pretty much my feelings on the matter - he is coming out this at the very least a rapist or at worst a monster/serial rapist





On Remand as well which doesn't bode well for him.





Money might well save his arse in jail, but the fact he is going to do some big jail time if guilty which he will feel after the luxury lifestyle he will be used to.



Itchy_ring

Re: Benjamin Mendy Of Manchester City « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:43:26 PM » Got to be looking at 12 years minimum if found guilty will be some fall if he is convicted